By Shawaliah Hadir

PETALING JAYA – The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be using the In-Car radar digital device for the first time to detect speed limit violation at the highway.

According to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain, the device will be used during enforcement operations to ensure motorists adhere to the traffic rules.

The In-Car radar will be placed in patrol vehicles to detect vehicles that violate speed limit at the expressway.

“In line with the technology advancement, the PDRM will be enforcing digital In-Car radar camera device along the highway to detect speed.

“This is one of the ways to reduce minor and fatal accidents,” he said during the launch of the 17th Op Selamat in conjunction with the 2022 Chinese New Year at the Sungai Buloh PLUS Rest and Service Centre today.

Earlier Razarudin said that speed limit detection is among the enforcements that will be implemented throughout the Chinese New Year celebration via the 17th Op Selamat from 28 January until 6 February.

He said, the two main objectives of the operation are to prevent house break-ins and at the same time, minimize road accidents throughout the festive season.

“The whole contingent has been mobilised for scheduled patrolling, surveillance and intelligence at residential areas and business premises.

“This is to optimise the efforts to eradicate house break-in cases. At the same time, we hope that the community can cooperate by filling up forms about their holiday plan at the police station or official portal before heading back to their hometown,” he said.

Besides that, Razarudin said that the police will also be using the Intelligent Compound Online Payment System (iCOPS) device to detect traffic offenders with overdue traffic tickets and traffic arrest warrants, including vehicles involved in crime such as theft, clone and others.

“We will ensure that surveillance on the road to ensure that the main routes are smooth,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette