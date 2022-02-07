By Reza A Hamid

MELAKA – Malaysia is projected to be short of more than 90 million eggs throughout Ramadan and Aidilfitri if the price of chicken eggs is maintained until 5 June.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Livestock Farmers’ Association of Malaysia (FLAM), Lee Yoon Yeau said that the projection was based on approximately 1,500 chicken egg farmers who would be reducing 10% of their production or three million eggs daily.

“Throughout the fasting month and Aidilfitri in April and May, we project that 10 percent or close to 30 million chicken eggs will be reduced in the market daily.

“This reduction is caused by the increment of cost of up to 50 percent for imported chicken feed, that has caused the production price to be almost equivalent to the cost of sales,” he said when met by the media representatives at a chicken eggs farm at Masjid Tanah today.

On 2 February, MalaysiaGazette reported that the price of chicken eggs in the state is projected to increase 5 sen per unit, or RM1.50 per tray of 30’s after the Chinese New Year holidays.

Several poultry dealers alleged that they have received notice from their suppliers on the possibility of price hike following the shortage of egg supply in Melaka.

Elaborating further, Yoon Yeau said that over 1,500 members of FLAM truly understood the government’s intention of protecting the welfare of consumers in the country, however, it must also be fair to the chicken eggs farmers, who are also Malaysians.

“We have discussed with the government three days ago, that the production cost of eggs is between 36 to 40 sen each, according to the capacity of the suppliers.

“Therefore, we urged the government to increase the ceiling price, or the production would be affected up to 10 percent or three million eggs this Ramadan and Aidilfitri,” he said.

On 31 January, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the maximum retail price of chicken eggs will be maintained as per the current Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM) at 43 sen per unit (Grade A), 41 sen per unit (Grade B) and 39 sen per unit (Grade C) in the Peninsular of Malaysia.

The implementation of the SHMKM will come into effect from 5 January until 5 June 2022. -MalaysiaGazette

