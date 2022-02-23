KUALA LUMPUR – The daily Covid-19 cases have increased to 27,179 cases yesterday compared to 25,099 cases the day before.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 3,273,958 cases.

“27,059 local cases were reported with 26,831 cases involving citizens and 678 cases involving the non-citizens. Meanwhile, 120 cases were imported (64 citizens and 56 non-citizens),” he said in a statement today.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, from the number of daily cases yesterday, 27007 cases (99.37 percent) were under category one and two, meanwhile, 172 cases or 0.63 percent were category three, four and five.

He said, based on the breakdown, category one recorded 7,792 cases, category two recorded 19,215 cases, category three recorded 102 cases, category four recorded 43 cases and category five recorded 27 cases.

“From the 172 cases under category three, four and five, 51 cases were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 91 cases have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine but have yet to receive booster dose.

“30 cases involved individuals who have completed their booster dose. 67 cases were individuals aged 60 years-old and above, 93 cases were individuals with comorbidity and six cases involved pregnant women,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said that 286 cases were under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit while 180 cases required respiratory support.

Nine new clusters were recorded yesterday. There were 505 active clusters in the country and it has recorded a total of 6,732 clusters as of yesterday (22 February). -MalaysiaGazette