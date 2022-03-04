Idham Baba
Dr Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nazri has been appointed as the Secretary of Culture while Datuk Seri Eizlan Yusof has been appointed as the Creative Consultant of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs effective of 1 November 2021. IMBAS SEMULA..Dr Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nazri dilantik Setiausaha Kebudayaan manakala Datuk Seri Eizlan Yusof pula kini menjawat jawatan Perunding Kreatif berkuatkuasa 1 November 2021.

By Muhammad Azizul Osman

MUAR – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah refused to reveal the reason why the service of two actors, Dr. Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nazri and Datuk Seri Eizlan Yusof were terminated from his ministry.

However, Saifuddin said, it is common to terminate the contract of anyone working on contract status.

“I cannot tell. Usually, it happens to any contract. If we feel that there is a need to terminate it, we will terminate it,” he said during a news conference after the political talk at Simpang Jeram state assembly last night.

Also present at the talk was the Deputy President of PAS cum the Minister of Environment and Water, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Quoting the report of Sinar Daily, the service of Ahmad Idham and Eizlan as the Secretary of Culture and Creative Consultant of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been terminated after four months being appointed to the posts.

The two actors were appointed on 1 November last year and their appointments were announced personally by Saifuddin. – MalaysiaGazette

