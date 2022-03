KUALA LUMPUR – The national borders fully reopen on 1 April 2022 and the people with valid travel documents may travel freely to the countries that have reopened their borders.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob made the announcement on the reopening of national borders during a special news conference at the Parliament today. -MalaysiaGazette

