By Malinda Abdul Malik

BUTTERWORTH – The decision to reopen national borders will be determined by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob after it is presented to him during the Cabinet Ministers’ meeting or the Special Covid-19 Recovery Committee meeting.

Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said that the government takes note on the recommendation presented by the National Recovery Council (MPN) on the full reopening of national borders on 1 March and it will discuss about the matter again before it is finalised.

According to him, there is no communication issue between the MPN and Covid-19 Quartet Ministers on the reopening of national borders as they comprise of the same individuals.

“Actually, it is nothing strange and it can be easily answered. The members of the National Recovery Council Committee comprise of the Minister of Health, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and the quartet members.

“This is common when some quarters try to pit us but what I can explain here is that the members of MPN and quartet ministers are the same individuals.

“However, at the recovery committee level, they do not have the mandate to make decision to reopen national borders,” he said.

Two days ago, the MPN recommended for the full reopening of national borders on 1 March without the need for mandatory quarantine.

However, its Chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that a mandatory Covid-19 screening prior to departure and upon arrival at the national borders must be conducted according to the recommendation of the Health Ministry (MOH).

“The reopening of national borders must be carried out properly based on the current risk assessment,” Muhyiddin said. -MalaysiaGazette

