By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – The President of Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia (MJMM), Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah is ready to debate with the Defence Minister to fight for the rights and demands of the armed force veterans.

He, who is fondly known as Ayahanda Kipidap said that the debate with Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is not to find fault but to ease the anger of the veterans whose demands have not been met.

“If it’s possible, the debate should be aired in the mass media to solve problems. It’s not that difficult,” he said in a news conference today.

Abdul Rani said, he has been fighting for the MAF Veterans since 2017 to no avail.

“Just pass it. Let us know. Do not delay. I want to give you some tips. Just announce the pension, PJM, how many hundreds of thousands, we want to know. If the government announces it, even if it owes us, there is no problem. It would ease us. They are afraid to announce it. We are loyal to His Majesty Yang Dipertuan Agong,” he said. – MalaysiaGazette