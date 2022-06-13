By Khairulanuar Yahaya

KUALA LUMPUR – For the first time, the lawyer appointed by the Crown Prince of Johor (TMJ) to hold watching brief for Bella’s abuse and neglect case involving the founder of Rumah Bonda, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali rebuked the prosecutors.

Lawyer, Datuk Khairul Anwar Rahmat asked the prosecutors to be more transparent in presenting their witness list to the court.

The situation happened after the prosecutors postponed Bella’s appearance at court twice for the identification process.

“We understood that it was written in the schedule that Bella will be brought to the court for the identification process but we were told at the last minute that Bella could not make it.

“We could accept it for the first time, if Bella was not in a permissible state, but that needs to be conveyed to everyone.

“Today, we were also told that Bella was supposed to be present for the identification process according to the schedule, however, it was amended without the knowledge of everyone involved.

“I think, we cannot play hide and seek in the court. We need to be transparent in the court, no prejudice and everyone needs to be open to give justice to all,” he told the media today.

He said, the lawyers who hold watching brief visited Bella recently and found that the Down Syndrome girl was healthy and well.

Khairul Anwar said, the prosecutors need to have confidence that everyone involved in this case are their friends in court and not place anyone in a state of wonder as everyone has their own role and responsibility.

“When we made a visit and Bella went to another place and was healthy, and in the end, she could not come, and we were told that she was not feeling well.

“We felt curious. We think that something is wrong because DPP did not tell other parties why Bella could not come.

“Everyone agrees that DPP has a plan, but we cannot allow the other people to stay in the dark. We must keep them informed. We have our responsibility to report, and we have our responsibility to the court,” he said.

Therefore, the lawyers holding watching brief will request for a meeting with the judge, prosecutors and defence counsels.

He wanted everyone involved in the case to communicate with each other. -MalaysiaGazette

