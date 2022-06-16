By Nurayuni Johari

PUTRAJAYA – The Ministry of Education (MOE) will conduct a post-mortem on 24,941 candidates who did not sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination.

Senior Minister of Education, Datuk Dr. Radzi Jidin said, the ministry needs to identify the cause as the SPM candidates /are the first cohort under the Kurikulum Standard Sekolah Menengah (KSSM) and they were also facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They are the candidates affected by the Covid-19 pandemic when they were in Form Four and Five during the challenging and acrimonious period.

“We will analyse the data which involves the cause, trend and which state has the most candidates.

“Some of them chose not to continue their studies due to personal factor, family condition and getting involved with gig economy as most of them are private candidates.

“Through the series of visit this morning, we found that some of the teachers and principals visited the students at their home at met their parents and students to persuade them,” he said during a news conference after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Presint 18 (1) today.

Earlier, the Director-General of Education, Datuk Nor Zamani Abdol Hamid said that the SPM 2021 examination was implemented in two sessions following the Covid-19 pandemic and it was the first KSSM cohort.

He said, the candidates of this public examination went through challenging learning experience in the new norm when they were in Form 4 and 5 due to the pandemic. -MalaysiaGazette

