KUALA LUMPUR – The suggestion of Terengganu state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), that the party should contest in all UMNO seats in the state during the 15th General Election (GE15) is not a decision made at the national level.

Bersatu Terengganu made the decision after UMNO declared that it will not work with the party in the coming General Election.

Bersatu’s Supreme Council Member, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said that the decision by Bersatu at the national level will give the best leadership.

“That is the opinion of the state, perhaps, the division and area. We must respect that.

“But when the opinion is brought to the central level, the President of the party and Supreme Council leader will definitely give the best leadership possible.

“Because, the stand that we are taking is to continue strengthening the cooperation in Perikatan Nasional (PN) and we are ready to work with any party which accept our policies and idealism, the principles contained in PN,” he said, adding that he respects every differences in opinion voiced by the party from the bottom.

The Chairman of Bersatu Terengganu, Razali Idris said that the party will contest in all seats where UMNO will be contesting in that state as they are no longer working together for GE15.

This was announced after UMNO Terengganu was reported to contest in all 32 State Assembly and eight Parliament seats for the coming GE15. –MalaysiaGazette

