By Shawaliah Hadir

PUTRAJAYA – After two hours of meeting, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has made a decision on the status of its cooperation with UMNO.

However, the President of Bersatu said that the decision will be announced through an official statement by its Secretary-General, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

“There is a decision but it will be issued by the Secretary-General of Bersatu through a statement soon,” he said briefly.

The meeting which started at about 5.00 pm today discussed about the decision of UMNO through its Supreme Council Meeting on 19 February 2021, which refused to work with Bersatu for the 15th General Election (GE15). –MalaysiaGazette