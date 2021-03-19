KUALA LUMPUR – The High Court was told that all 47 corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering charges faced by Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi involving millions in funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi were not politically motivated or meant to tarnish the reputation of the former Deputy Prime Minister.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer and final prosecution witness, Khairudin Kilau, 44, said, MACC’s recommendation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to prosecute Ahmad Zahid was based on evidence obtained from witnesses and documents.

He said this during the re-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran on the 55th day of Ahmad Zahid’s trial.

Raja Rozela: Is the investigation against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid politically motivated and made to tarnish his reputation?

Khairudin: Not at all.

Earlier, when asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Keng Fatt on the amount contributed by Ahmad Zahid to Yayasan Akalbudi, Khairudin replied, “From my investigation, Ahmad Zahid had never revealed the actual amount.”

Ahmad Zahid also never submitted any documentary evidence on the contributions, he said.

Yesterday, Khairudin told the court that while recording Ahmad Zahid’s statement, the accused informed him that Yayasan Akalbudi’s contributions originated from him.

Khairudin also agreed with Lee that there were transactions in and out of Yayasan Akalbudi totalling RM100 million between 1997 and 2018.

Lee: If all the contributions were from Datuk Seri (Ahmad Zahid), what would be the average amount needed?

Khairudin: RM5 million a year to make it RM100 million.

During cross-examination by defence counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, Khairudin diagreed with the suggestion that all 47 charges against Ahmad Zahid were politically motivated due to his position as the President of UMNO.

When asked if this is the first time in his 20 years of service with MACC that he has encountered or read about a politician being slapped with 47 charges right after a change in the government, Khairudin replied, “This is the first time.”

The prosecution closed its case today after calling 99 witnesses in the trial heard before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

The court fixed June 28 – 30 and July 1 and 2 for oral submissions.

-BERNAMA

