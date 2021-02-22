By Kasthuri Jeevendran

KUALA LUMPUR – High Court Judge, Collin Lawrence Sequerah lost his patience during the criminal breach of trust, corruption and money-laundering trial involving Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today.

The defence counsel representing Ahmad Zahid, Hamidi Mohd Noh requested the court to postpone the trial at the very last minute as he alleged that his client has been exposed to an individual tested positive for Covid-19.

Hamidi said, the UMNO Supreme Council Member, Datuk Johan Abd Aziz attended the party’s meeting at ILMU, Janda Baik, chaired by Zahid last Friday until yesterday.

Following that, Collin questioned the accused for not prioritising on the case as the prosecution is at its final stage.

“When are we going to finish the trial if we keep postponing the case like this? In fact, we are almost done with prosecution. Such action impacts everyone.

“The accused should have taken care of himself, do not attend any meeting or events which could expose himself like this a week before the trial.

“Haven’t we given the trial dates in advance so that we can focus on the trial? What is the meaning for these excuses when the accused need to take care of himself?

“I request the accused to provide inter-state travel permit and evident that he attended the Supreme Council Meeting and being a close contact to the Covid-19 patient,” he told Hamidi after the counsel requested for the deferment of the trial.

Among the other UMNO members who attended the Supreme Council meeting were the Deputy President of UMNO Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Vice-President of UMNO Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and its Secretary-General Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The court adjourned while the defence counsel obtains the documents required by the judge.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran expressed his dissatisfaction and requested the court to obtain guarantee that such incidences would not repeat itself.

“This is not the first time, Your Honour. I request for all evidences to be presented to the court. Don’t just say that he became a close contact without providing any proof.

“Prove to the court that the accused was in the meeting together with the Covid-19 positive case. We also don’t understand how, during the MCO, the accused could get approval to travel interstate. Please show the permit too,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, 68, who is also the President of UMNO is facing 47 charges on the funds of Yayasan Akalbudi Foundation. 12 of them involved criminal breach of trust, eight on corruption and 27 counts of money-laundering. –MalaysiaGazette