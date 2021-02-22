By Kasthuri Jeevendran

KUALA LUMPUR – The High Court fixed 4 March to resume the corruption, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering trial involving Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah also ordered the counsel representing Ahmad Zahid to ensure that his client does not attend any meetings one week before the trial.

The proceeding, which was supposed to begin at 9.00 am today, had to be postponed after the UMNO President became a close contact to a Supreme Council member who is positive of Covid-19 yesterday.

“The High Court has a fixed schedule, it will be disrupted if there is further deferment. I hope that you can advise your client to follow the rule.

“We set the new trial dates on 4, 5, 18, 19 and 26 March.

“We cannot waste any more time. The trial involving your client is very important and needs to be prioritised over other things,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor, Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran told the court that this would be the third time for Ahmad Zahid to postpone his trial after coming into close contact of a Covid-19 individual since last year.

Collin also requested Ahmad Zahid’s counsel to submit relevant documents, including the interstate travel permit and proof that he has become a close contact to a Covid-19 patient after attending the UMNO Supreme Council meeting before the court was adjourned.

After a 30 minute-break, the documents were surrendered to the judge and there was no further objection from the prosecution.

Ahmad Zahid, 68, who is the former Deputy Prime Minister is facing 47 counts of charges. 12 of the charges involved criminal breach of trust, eight on corruption and 27 counts of money laundering over Yayasan Akalbudi foundation funds. –MalaysiaGazette

