By Shawaliah Hadir

PUTRAJAYA – The prosecutor told the Court of Appeal that prosecution doubted the motive of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who refused to verify the status of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds in Switzerland before this.

The Ad-hoc Deputy Public Prosecutor, Datuk V Sithambaram also questioned the reason why the former Prime Minister rejected the request from Former Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah to bring delegates from the MOF, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) to prove that the money was a loan.

“We need to know and observe that the Second Finance Minister has the right to monitor all businesses own by MOF Inc and both the Finance Minister and Finance Minister II are given the clear power onto the two entities of MOF Inc.

“However, the appellant rejected Husni’s request to go to Switzerland to verify the status of SRC’s funds in Switzerland and to bring the funds back to Malaysia. The motive of the Appellant to reject that request was very questionable,” he said while reading out the prosecutor’s argument before the panel of three judges led by Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil.

Furthermore, he said that Najib also did not go to Switzerland to verify the status of the money.

“High Court Judge (Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali) found that although Husni did not have a plan, the Appellant himself also did not suggest a plan. In replacement, he only surrender the matter to the Board of Directors of SRC to resolve the issue.

“The Appellant also did not make a trip to Switzerland himself, to bring the funds back to Malaysia,” he added.

For the record, Husni, while giving his testimony earlier at the High Court alleged that the Swiss government has frozen the investment fund belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd that was kept in a Swiss Bank over money-laundering offences. –MalaysiaGazette

