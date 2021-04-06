By Shawaliah Hadir

PUTRAJAYA – Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Defence Counsel of Datuk Seri Najib Razak was reminded to use courteous words when criticising the verdict of High Court Judge, Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Court of Appeal Judge, Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil while reprimanding Shafee said, the lawyer did not need to use harsh words during his argument on the verdicts delivered by Nazlan.

“Please use courteous words when proving his mistakes. There is no need to use words like unskilled, poisonous consideration and others. You can use better words,” said the Abdul Karim who leads the three panel judges.

Today is the second day for the proceeding of appeal involving Najib, who was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison and RM210 million in fine for abusing RM42 million of funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The defence counsel to the former Prime Minister said that Nazlan made an unfair judgement.

On 30 July, Najib filed the notice of appeal after Nazlan found him guilty for money laundering, power abuse and criminal breach of trust involving RM42 million belonging to SRC International. –MalaysiaGazette

