By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The new Covid-19 cases continued to soar as Malaysia broke a new record high of 9,180 cases today.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, it has shifted the cumulative cases in the country to 817,838 cases.

Selangor is still the main contributor of Covid-19 cases in the country with 4,400 cases, meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur recorded 1,271 cases followed by Negeri Sembilan with 899 cases.

Kedah recorded an increasing trend with 417 cases, Sarawak (406), Sabah (323), Johor (315), Perak (241), Melaka (222), Pahang (214), Kelantan (151), Penang (142), Terengganu (82), Labuan (80), Putrajaya (16) and Perlis (1).-MalaysiaGazette

