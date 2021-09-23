MACC senior officer Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan at a news conference in Rawang, Selangor. PIX: FARHAN MAHAMAD / MalaysiaGazette / 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 MACC senior officers Hasanah Abdul Hamid RM25 million USD$6 million theft remand
Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan at a news conference in Rawang, Selangor. PIX: FARHAN MAHAMAD / MalaysiaGazette / 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 Pengarah Jabatan Siasatan Jenayah (JSJ) Bukit Aman, Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan bercakap kepada sidang media mengenai kejayaan tangkapan dan rampasan sindiket curi lori oleh JSJ di lokasi kejadian di Rawang, Selangor. Foto FARHAN MAHAMAD, 21 SEPTEMBER 2021.

KUALA LUMPUR – The police have arrested a senior officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) who allegedly own drugs and firearms.

The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Director (CID) Director, Datuk Seri Abd. Jalil Hassan said that the arrest was made on 21 September as the suspect was suspected to be involved in stealing case items worth USD$6 million.

“The arrest was made for PDRM investigation over the offence of owning drugs, firearms and bullets,” he said in a statement tonight.

According to Abd Jalil, two investigation papers have been opened under Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960, Section 36 of the similar act and Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The suspect was remanded for four days, beginning 22 until 25 September for further investigation,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Chief Commissioner of MACC needs to be suspended – PH Presidency Council

Intrigued, MACC issues statement after remand period, no picture of detainees – Puad

 

Artikel BerkaitanLagi artikel dari penulis

Tinggal Komen

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here