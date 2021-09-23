KUALA LUMPUR – The police have arrested a senior officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) who allegedly own drugs and firearms.

The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Director (CID) Director, Datuk Seri Abd. Jalil Hassan said that the arrest was made on 21 September as the suspect was suspected to be involved in stealing case items worth USD$6 million.

“The arrest was made for PDRM investigation over the offence of owning drugs, firearms and bullets,” he said in a statement tonight.

According to Abd Jalil, two investigation papers have been opened under Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960, Section 36 of the similar act and Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The suspect was remanded for four days, beginning 22 until 25 September for further investigation,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

