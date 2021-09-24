By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The operation of educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be carried out two weeks after the transition of National Recovery Plan (PPN) phases.

Therefore, the MOE said that the education institutions in Johor will reopen on 10 October.

Meanwhile, Pahang will remain on 4 October based on the operation of educational institutions in Phase 2 PPN states. Educational institutions under the ministry will also reopen on 4 October in Negeri Sembilan, based on the resolution of operation for Phase 3 PPN states.

“Pahang will transit into Phase 3 on 24 September 2021, thus, the operation of education institutions in Pahang will follow the regulation of Phase 3 PPN on 11 October 2021.

“Negeri Sembilan will transit into Phase 4 on 24 September 2021, thus, the operation of educational institutions in Negeri Sembilan based on the Phase 4 PPN model will begin on 18 October 2021,” said MOE in a statement.

Educational institutions under MOE refer to schools, vocational colleges, matriculation colleges and teaching institutions. It is also applied to private educational institutions registered under the ministry.

MOE said, the reopening of educational institutions is in line with the announcement of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on 22 September 2021, on the phases transition of the three states with effect of today.

According to MOE, the National Security Council (MKN) has also granted the approval for Form 6 Semester 2 and international examination year students (IGCSE O-Level) in Phase 1 states to be present at the educational institutions without the need for attendance rotation.

Therefore, the operation of educational institutions in Kedah will begin on 10 October 2021 for students in that category. Other students will continue with home-based teaching and learning,” said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the operation of educational institutions in Langkawi Island will begin on 3 October, in line with the regulations of Phase 4 PPN.

For educational institutions under MOE in other states not involved with the transition of phases on 24 September 2021, the operation would be based on the existing phases as announced by the MOE on 12 September 2021. -MalaysiaGazette

