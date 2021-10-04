By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – There are only 56 days left for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to fulfil his 100 days’ benchmarks and Key Performance Index (KPI).

The President of UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hopes that the KPI can be fulfilled successfully, or the Cabinet would face the problem to heal their image.

He believes that there are many obstacles and it is also impossible to achieve the mission within 100 days.

Nevertheless, he said that the government has brought a beacon of hope to the people through several actions within the period, and they came sooner than the actions of the previous government.

According to Ahmad Zahid, through the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (RMK12), the government would prioritise the country than to entertain the narrow interests of certain quarters.

“The government must also realise that the RMK12 needs to be revised via a half term studies within two years.

“Congratulations to the government that has launched RMK12 which has been postponed several times,” he said during the RMK12 debate at the Parliament today.

He also agreed with the government’s proposal in handling the current situation by restoring the national socioeconomic development, besides, creating an inclusive prosperity for the people.

He said, everyone is aware of the effects of Covid-19 and it has changed the structure of the people, especially in their economy.

“Prior to the Covid-19, the community structure of Malaysia was shaped like a diamond, where the middle-income group was the majority. However, due to the economic impact, many have lost their jobs, various businesses were closed down, numerous have gone bankrupt.

“With that, the Malaysia community structure has changed to the pyramid, where, the lower income group has grown more than the middle income group.

“Thus, the B40 term may not be suitable now as the people with low income has reached beyond 40 percent,” he said.

Thus, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament of Bagan Datuk hopes that everyone will work together in restructuring the people through RMK12, so that the pre-Covid-19 ‘diamond community’ can be formed again. -MalaysiaGazette