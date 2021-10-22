By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) will meet for the last time today.

Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said that the meeting will end as the vaccination rate for the adult population in the country has reached 95 percent.

“With 95 percent of the adult population being fully vaccinated, the CITF will have its final meeting today.

“Thanks to everyone in CITF for successfully executing PICK (National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme),” he Twitted.

Khairy also uploaded a picture of him with the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in the meeting.

Earlier, Adham said that the CITF will only operate until 31 October.

According to him, from 1 November onwards, the Covid-19 immunisation programme will be carried out fully by the Ministry of Health (MOH) following the great development of PICK.

CITF was set up on 3 February, following the decision from the Cabinet Meeting to monitor the total framework and strategy to support the implementation of PICK. -MalaysiaGazette