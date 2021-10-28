By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – The Officer in-Charge of Station (OCS) and three policemen arrested for having wild party at a police station in Kajang, Selangor on 21 July would be facing disciplinary action.

The Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) Director, Datuk Azri Ahmad said that the four policemen are still under disciplinary investigation of the PDRM.

He said, all of them are facing charges under Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“All four members have been instructed to submit their representation letter on all charges over their offences before further decision are made by the disciplinary committee.

“The decision of not prosecuting the Officer in-Charge of Station and three policemen was made by the Deputy Public Prosecutor,” he said when contacted today.

On a relevant development, he said that the second urine test was also conducted on the OCS.

Based on the screening, the pathologist found that the officer was tested negative for drugs.

“Everyone involved are also issued the compound for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of Covid-19,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Wild party at police station: 8 including 4 police officers arrested