By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – Six students from the National Defence University of Malaysia (NDUM), have been sentenced to 18 years in jail after they were found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to the murder of marine cadet, Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain.

High Court Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah delivered the sentence on the six accused under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code.

At the same time, the six accused and their 12 other friends were also sentenced to three years in prison after they were found guilty of causing grievous hurt to Zulfarhan. -MalaysiaGazette

