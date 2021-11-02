National Defence University of Malaysia (NDUM) The father of Allahyarham Zulfarhan, Zulkarnain Idris and his wife, Hawa Osman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex for the verdict of the case involving the death their son, Zulfarhan Osman in 2017. PIX: AFFAN FAUZI / MalaysiaGazette / 02 NOVEMBER 2021 marine cadet culpable homicide murder
The father of Allahyarham Zulfarhan, Zulkarnain Idris and his wife, Hawa Osman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex for the verdict of the case involving the death their son, Zulfarhan Osman in 2017. PIX: AFFAN FAUZI / MalaysiaGazette / 02 NOVEMBER 2021. Bapa Allahyarham Zulfarhan, Zulkarnain Idris bersama isteri, Hawa Osman hadir pada keputusan akhir kes kematian anak mereka Zulfarhan Osman yang berlaku pada 2017 di Kompleks Mahkamah Kuala Lumpur. Foto AFFAN FAUZI, 02 NOVEMBER 2021

By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – Six students from the National Defence University of Malaysia (NDUM), have been sentenced to 18 years in jail after they were found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to the murder of marine cadet, Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain.

High Court Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah delivered the sentence on the six accused under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code.

At the same time, the six accused and their 12 other friends were also sentenced to three years in prison after they were found guilty of causing grievous hurt to Zulfarhan. -MalaysiaGazette

