By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – 46 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday. Based on the data from COVIDNOW, the pandemic death toll has risen to 29,091 cases.

From the 46 deaths recorded yesterday, eight cases were Brought in Dead (BID).

Sarawak continued to record the highest number of Covid-19 deaths with 10 cases. It is followed by Kelantan (9), Johor (8), Sabah (4), Kedah (3), Perlis (3), Melaka (2), Penang (2), Negeri Sembilan (1), Perak (1), Selangor (1), Terengganu (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

Nevertheless, there was no Covid-19 death in Pahang, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the website also reported 67,160 active cases in the country, an increment of 298 cases from a day earlier.

Malaysia recorded 5,291 new Covid-19 positive cases yesterday. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Ivermectin does not prevent Covid-19 from becoming worse – Health DG