A Covid-19 body is brought to the Corpse Management One Stop Centre (PUSUM), Kuala Lumpur to be laid to rest. PIX: HAZROL ZAINAL / MalaysiaGazette / 26 JULY 2021
By Kamariah Khalidi

KUALA LUMPUR – 78 Covid-19 deaths have been reported as of 11.59 pm last night.

Based on the report shared by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on COVIDNOW, the cumulative Covid-19 deaths in the country has reached 29,427 case.

From the number of deaths recorded, 19 cases were Brought In Dead (BID).

Kedah recorded the highest number of deaths with 19 cases, followed by Sarawak (13) and Selangor (12).

Kelantan recorded eight deaths, Perak (7), Johor (5), Melaka (2), Terengganu (2), Negeri Sembilan (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

Meanwhile, no new death was reported in Pahang, Perlis, Penang, Labuan and Putrajaya.

On another development, the website also reported 61,803 active cases in the country with 5,500 Covid-19 patients admitted into the hospital.

At the same time, 48,058 individuals or 77.8 percent of the patients are under home quarantine. Meanwhile, 7,703 individuals (12.5 percent) are placed at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC). -MalaysiaGazette

