KUALA LUMPUR – 35 Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, shifting the cumulative Covid-19 deaths in the country to 29,256 cases.

From that amount, five cases were Brought-in-Dead (BID).

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), Sarawak and Johor recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country with six cases each in the state.

Meanwhile, Terengganu and Perak recorded 5 cases each, Kelantan and Pahang recorded 4 cases respectively, Sabah and Penang recorded 2 cases each while Negeri Sembilan recorded one death.

There was no Covid-19 death in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Melaka, Kedah and Labuan.

At the same time, there are 64,623 active cases in the country. 554 Covid-19 patients were admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 272 required respiratory support. -MalaysiaGazette