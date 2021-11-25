By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – Five males aged between 14 and 24 were arrested by the police over suspicion of bullying two siblings at a tahfiz centre in Hulu Langat.

The bully case on the 11 and 12 years-old boys was exposed after their uncle saw the injuries on the two students’ body and face.

The Kajang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaid Hassan said that the police received a report from the children’s uncle at 6.19 am last Monday over the assault and bully of his two nephews, who were the second-year student of the madrasah (religious school).

Early police investigation found that the two victims sustained physical injuries on their face and body, believed to be slapped, punched and kicked by their seniors.

“The ragging took place for several months, and the victims were assaulted without the knowledge of the madrasah management.

“The two victims were also threatened not to tell anyone about the incident,” he said in a statement last night.

Acting on the report, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from the Kajang Police Headquarters has arrested the five suspects.

All suspects have been brought to the Kajang Court yesterday for remand order until this Friday to assist in the investigation under Section 147 and Section 506 of the Penal Code. Upon conviction, they could be imprisonment for a maximum of two years, or fine, or both.

“The two victims have been referred to the hospital. The doctor verified that one of the victims sustained bleeding in his left eye while the other victim required further examination,” he said.

He also requested anyone with information on the incident to contact the investigator of the case, Inspector K Suresh at 017-4333795 or the Kajang IPD at 03-89114222 or their nearest police station. – MalaysiaGazette