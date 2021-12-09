By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – Two female icons have openly stated their support towards the appointment of Wan Izzana Fatimah Zabedah Mohamad Salleh as the Independent Non-Executive Director of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

According to the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MDEC, Datuk Yasmin Mahmood, Wan Izzana is a graduate from Harvard University, and she is a bright and very talented woman.

She also believes that Wan Izzana would be able to bring changes to MDEC.

“Not only is she highly qualified and a highly accomplished young lady, she also has a strong sense of purpose to drive for change,” she Twitted.

Meanwhile, former health advisor to the former Prime Minister, Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood also retweeted Yasmin’s Twit.

Yesterday, the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that the appointment of Tan Sri Sharizat Abdul Jalil’s daughter was based on her merit and qualification.

According to him, the appointment by the Ministry of Finance followed the existing regulation, based on Wan Izzana’s performance record and experience. Besides that, she is holding a non-executive position and it does not give her the power to handle the daily operations of the company.

Earlier, several Members of Parliament from the opposition such as Kasthuri Patto and Tan Yee Kew raised Wan Izzana’s appointment in MDEC as an issue, as she is the daughter to the former Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, who is also the former UMNO Women Chief.

The Malaysian Government recovered RM253.6 million from the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) earlier, where Izzana was one of the board members and among the defendants of the case. -MalaysiaGazette

