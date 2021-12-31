By Ernalisa Othman

JOHOR BAHRU – The investigation papers on the bully case at MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) Muar have been submitted to the Prosecution and Legal Department (D5) of Bukit Aman.

The Muar District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Zaharudin Rasip said that they are waiting for further instruction from Bukit Aman.

“At this moment, no prosecution is pressed against them after their remand period,” he said.

On 16 December, the media reported that the five students from the boarding school was remanded to assist into an investigation on a bully case of a 14-years-old victim who had a swollen left rib.

The five of them were arrested in Kuala Sungai Baru, Melaka; Kajang, Selangor; Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru.

According to Zaharudin, the investigation was only conducted on the five students and did not involve other individuals or students.

“The five students were student representatives appointed by the school and the incident happened due to dissatisfaction between the suspects and the victim,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zaharudin said that he could not verify the action taken by MRSM on the bullies due to the school holidays. -MalaysiaGazette

