KUALA LUMPUR – Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will not compromise with the misconduct involving its students, if they committed the offence.

The Minister of Rural Development, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said that MARA is aware of the viral video footage involving a group of students bullying their peer and a thorough investigation will be made on the incident.

“I have instructed the management of MARA to conduct a thorough investigation on the case and we will not compromise with any misconduct, such as bullying,” he said in a media statement after the video of a student becoming the punching bag of his peers went viral today.

According to Mahdzir, stern actions will be taken on the students involved based on the existing providence and regulation of MARA if the viral video is authentic.

MARA has no room for such action or misconduct that is against humanity, he said.

“MARA will not compromise with any party that commits anything that is against the law, regulation, ethics in any of the premises managed by us at any time,” he further emphasised.

The 10-seconds video footage showing a student being punched in his abdomen while being witnessed by several other students went viral in the social media today, creating public outrage.

The victim was standing still while being punched by one of the suspects in that short video clip.

The bully incident allegedly took place in a MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Earlier, the Minister of Education, Datuk Radzi Jidin verified that the bully did not happen in an institution under his ministry. However, the ministry has contacted the parties involved and was told that follow up actions have been taken. -MalaysiaGazette

