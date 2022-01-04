By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – A Senior Enforcer of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) pleaded not guilty to the criminal breach of trust charge (CBT) of US$6.94 million.

Shahrum Nizam Baharuddin recorded the plea before Sessions Court Judge, Suzana Hussin this morning and claimed trial.

Shahrum Nizam, 40, was charged for committing the offence under Section 409 of the Penal Code between 17 December 2018 and 9 April 2019 at the Putrajaya MACC Headquarters. He was charged to have committed CBT on case items amounting to US$6.94 million in foreign notes.

The judge did not allow bail after considering the plea given by the prosecution team. The prosecutor, Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told the court that the offence was a huge case and it has become the focus of media practitioners nationwide.

The judge also fixed 18 February for the mention of case.

Earlier, the Attorney-General’s Chamber verified that it has received the investigation papers on the loss of US$6.94 million from the storage of MACC.

MACC arrested three of its officers after the former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Director-General, Hasanah Abdul Hamid lodged a report on the loss of RM25 million seized from her by the commission during a raid.

Yesterday, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Razarudin Husain confirmed that Shahrum Nizam was detained at the Simpang Renggam Prison in Johor. -MalaysiaGazette

