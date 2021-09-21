By Kumara Sabapatty

RAWANG – The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has not received any report on the loss of case items involving USD$6 million (RM25 million) by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said that the victim or owner of the money, former Director-General of Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid did not lodge any police report.

“At the moment, we (police) did not receive any report on the case, as what I explained in the media statement yesterday.

“Thus, we are unable to verify if there is a theft at the moment as the victim has not lodge any police report yet,” he said during a news conference today.

Abd Jalil added that the allegation on the theft of case item amounting to USD$6 million was only exposed by a blog using the blog name, Edisisiasatmy and the police is tracking down the owner and handler of the blog.

“The action of the blogspot disseminating fake information is wrong and can be investigated. If the investigation of the case involves another government agency or department, I suggest that the media should refer to the relevant department,” he said.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC verified the arrest of three of its senior officers to assist into investigation of power abuse and misappropriation on the management of case involving the former MEIO chief.

According to the MACC, all three of its officers have been brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate Court and they were held on remand under Section 177 of the Criminal Procedures Code for six days from 14 until 19 September. -MalaysiaGazette

