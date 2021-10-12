KUALA LUMPUR – The Attorney-General’s Chamber (AGC) has studied the investigation papers on the loss of US$6.94 million on 28 September 2021 from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

After scrutinising the report, the AGC found that there were other offences that required further investigation by relevant enforcement agencies.

Therefore, the investigation papers have been returned for further action, the AGC said in a brief statement.

The MACC verified the arrest of three of its senior officers to assist into the investigation involving power abuse and misappropriation of case management of items seized from the former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Director-General, Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid.

The MACC raided and seized notes in US currency among other items from a condominium unit in Cyberjaya in August 2018.

On 12 April 2021, Hasanah was discharged and acquitted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court from criminal breach of trust amounting to US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) belonging to the Government of Malaysia.

Following that, Hasanah has gone to the MACC to claim the cash seized from her and found that RM25 million were missing.

The case was exposed through a blog and alleged that the police were afraid to take actions based on Hasanah’s police report. Nevertheless, the police denied the report by the blog.

On 23 September, the police said that it had summoned three senior officers from the MACC who were earlier remanded by the MACC for six days to complete their investigation on the lost of the case item.

The Bukit Jalil Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director, Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said that the CID would also call Hasanah to record her statement. -MalaysiaGazette

