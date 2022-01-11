KUALA LUMPUR: 22,886,013 individuals or 97.8 percent of the adult population in the country have completed their COVID-19 vaccination as of yesterday, just 2.2 percentage points to go to achieving a 100 percent rate.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, a total of 23,170,208 individuals or 99 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,767,385 individuals or 87.9 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 2,857,194 individuals or 90.8 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 223,463 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 3,273 of them as first dose, 2,114 as second dose and 218,076 as booster doses.

This brings to a total of 59,511,395 doses, including 8,032,484 in booster doses, having been dispensed under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 18 deaths were recorded yesterday, with two of them being deaths outside the hospital facilities.

Four deaths were recorded in Johor; Kedah (three), Pahang, Terengganu, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur recorded two deaths each while Kelantan, Melaka and Perak with one death each. – Bernama

Read More:

18 Covid-19 deaths reported on 10 Jan

2.3% left for Malaysia to achieve 100% fully vaccinated adult population

Doctor arrested for issuing 1,900 fake vaccination certs