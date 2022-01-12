By Nizam Zain

PULAU INDAH – The Port Klang State Assemblyman, Azmizam Zaman Huri revealed that some individuals took advantage by applying for flood assistance although they were not affected by the disaster.

He said, the Klang Land and District Office verified the matter after receiving suspicious application forms for the flood cash aid.

“Some applicants took advantage by filling up incomplete forms and some forms are also questionable.

“Through the checks and feedback I received from the Klang District Office, there were some dubious applications.

“However, the district office continued to verify the applications to ensure that flood victims who are really affected by the flood would be able to receive the assistance,” he told the media practitioners outside the Kampung Teluk Nipah Community Hall today.

Earlier, he handed out the Bantuan Selangor Bangkit (BSB) and Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) cash aid totalling RM2,000 to 1,500 head of households affected by the flood disaster on 17 December last year.

Azmizam also reminded everyone to be more responsible in making flood assistance claims from the State and Federal Government.

“Do not take the rights of others. If we are not affected by the flood, if we are not flood victims, we should not take the rights of the flood victims.

“This allocation is provided specifically to the flood victims. It is unfair to ask for the cash aid if the water level merely rose up to your lawn,” he said.

On the other hand, Azmizam revealed that some flood victims refused to apply for the cash aid as they thought that it was tough to get government’s assistance.

“I hope that the residents from the Port Klang State Assembly would take up the flood aid to lighten their financial burdens due to the recent flood.

“Some of our friends, flood victims who were badly affected by the flood did not want to apply and merely accepted their fate. I am still trying to persuade them to apply for it.

“They said that they would not get it even if they apply. That is why we conduct programmes like this today to make it easier for them,” he said.

He also proposed to open more centres to hand out the cash aid as it could facilitate the flood victims in collecting the funds provided by the government.

“The residents of Pulau Indah for example, it would be far for them to go to the Klang District Office. It is more than 30 kilometres away and there is always traffic jam at the Pulau Indah Highway.

“The same goes with Telok Gong. It is far and congested to reach the district office. People are here not merely to collect money and submit BSB and BWI applications but also to apply for other aids provided by the state and federal government.

“God willing, if there is a need, my office will discuss with the district officer to open a centre at Telok Gong,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

