KUALA LUMPUR – Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will be offering up to RM5,000 interest-free personal loan to the flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

RM100 million have been allocated to lighten the burdens of the flood victims in buying household equipment that was damaged in the disaster.

Besides that, six months’ moratorium will also be offered to the flood victims nationwide.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that several government agencies and the banking sector will be implementing several initiatives to lighten the burden of the people and businesses, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) which are affected by the flood.

The initiatives involve housing, property, vehicle, credit card and personal loan repayment assistance for flood victims of up to six months.

The facilities include payment deferment or reduction.

Besides that, Tekun Nasional has allocated RM30 million in funds for Flood Recovery Loan to finance the affected MSME. An interest-free loan of up to RM10,000 and up to 12 months of repayment moratorium will be offered.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has also announced RM200 million of financing facility for the affected MSME through the Disaster Relief Facility (DRF 2022). It is also working to increase the allocations for DRF 2022 from RM200 million to RM500 million, based on the current needs.

“All initiatives are an extension from the government aids announced by me earlier, including the RM1,000 Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) for each head of households affected by the flood,” he said in a statement today. -MalaysiaGazette

