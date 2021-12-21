KUALA LUMPUR – Approximately 100 individuals who broke into Mydin at Taman Sri Muda yesterday morning allegedly had the intention to rob the store as they were equipped with knives and machetes.

They didn’t just take food and edibles but also electrical items and other valuable items such as watches, computer accessories etcetera at the first floor of the shop.

Based on the estimation of the staff from Mydin yesterday evening, the store lost between RM200,000 to RM300,000 due to the theft.

“We saw them stealing things. They broke into the store not for the food but to rob,” Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin told MalaysiaGazette.

Ameer said, the management team and him have viewed the whole closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and saw the action of everyone who trespassed the store.

“They barged in and went straight to the first floor where the electrical items were. The footage was very clear,” he summarized the intention of the trespassers.

He said, the store manager and several staff were still in the store as they could not leave the premise. They stayed overnight in the dorm at the store during the heavy downpour which flooded the area.

Thus, the staff from Mydin were aware of the incident.

According to him, the group of men broke the front door using wood and machetes before barging into the premise.

The staff tried to stop the group of men, however, when they drew their machetes and knives, the staff had to give in for their own safety.

“If they were hungry, do they need to bring knives and machetes?” he said, regretting the violent incident.

He further said that the main door of the shop could not be fixed, causing the premise to be exposed.

Ameer said, he would not bury hatred against the trespassers but the case has been reported to the police.

“The committed the theft, thus, that is their problem,” he said.

Ameer also said that he is concerned about the fate of the residents in that area, thus, the company has sent food aid to the area involved yesterday.

“We brought essential food items for the flood victims as Mydin cares for those who had to go hungry and thirsty while facing the heart-wrenching flood,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Floods: 14 deaths recorded nationwide, thousands displaced

Newly wed MAHB staff perished in flood

Volunteer, among nine who died in Selangor flood

Flood victims waited at graveyard for over 10 hours

181 flood victims are Covid-19 positive

MGNews: “Water is high! Where are the rescuers?” – Flood victim

More rescue assets deployed to Taman Sri Muda