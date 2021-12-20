By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – Nine individuals, including a volunteer have perished in the flood which hit Selangor to date.

Six of the bodies were found in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam.

The District Police Chief of Shah Alam, Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said that the two latest casualties were believed to be a mother and her child.

The two bodies were found at about 4.00 pm today.

“The police will reveal the identity of all victims right after the corpse identification process is completed by their family members.

“We have yet to determine the identity of the victims. We will notify you once the process is completed,” he told the journalists at the Taman Sri Muda residential area today.

Earlier, the Director of Operations from the Fire and Rescue Department, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said that out of the nine victims, two were believed to have drowned in Dengkil, Sepang in separate cases. Their identification has not been determined.

He said, the body found at Desa Coalfields, Kuala Selangor yesterday could be the male trailer driver. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Flood victims waited at graveyard for over 10 hours

181 flood victims are Covid-19 positive

MGNews: “Water is high! Where are the rescuers?” – Flood victim

More rescue assets deployed to Taman Sri Muda