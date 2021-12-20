By Kamariah Khalidi

KLANG – Seven family members had to stay in their car for over 10 hours at the Meru Muslim Cemetery after their house was flooded on Saturday (18 Dec).

Zamri Hamzah, 54 said, he, his wife and their five children had to take shelter in their car after the exit route of the area was cut off by flood.

According to him, the family was then rescued by their friend who went to the cemetery at around 10.00 pm and took them to Sekolah Kebangsaan Setia Alam.

“This is the worst flood. The water level rose very fast after 6.00 am last Saturday.

“At around 10.00 am, the water started to enter our house. I took the important documents and we decided to stay in our car at the cemetery until 10.00 pm. After that, a friend helped us and took us to the school where my wife teaches,” he said when met by MalaysiaGazette at Taman Binjai Jaya, Meru, today.

Sharing the tense moments, Bayamin Yaacob, 38 said that he could only take important documents and took his eight-months pregnant wife, Haslinda Md. Noor, 37, and headed over to their friend’s house after their house was hit by waist-level flood.

According to Bayamin, he could not save anything else as the water level rose rapidly.

“I saved my family first and brought them to my friend’s house as my wife is heavily pregnant. I did not have time to do anything else. When I returned home, the water level was too high and the main road was inaccessible to vehicles.

“The residents of the area have started moving to the Temporary Shelters (PPS). Some couldn’t even move their move as we did not expect the water to rise that fast,” he said.

Bayamin added, although he was rather disappointed that he could not move his Proton Wira and motorcycle on time, but he was grateful that his wife and children are safe.

Meanwhile, nasi lemak seller, Norasikin Ghazali, 50, shared her grief after her business essentials such as rice-cooker, blender and dishes were destroyed in the flood.

She was upset upon reaching home to gauge the damage.

“We left home at around 3.00 pm last Saturday. I could only grab my handbag and important documents before heading to my son’s house in Bukit Kapar.

“Upon reaching there, once again, we had to wade through the flood. There was no water supply at my son’s house, so, we had to use toilet at petrol station to shower and wash our clothes at the laundry shop.

“This residential area is often hit by flood but it was never this bad. The water level rose too fast and we did not have the time to do anything,” she said.

The Chief of Taman Binjai Jaya, Tuzelan Sahidun, 42, said that all 42 houses at the residential area were affected during the flood three days ago.

According to him, all residents had to move to the PPS or their relative’s house after their house were submerged in the flood.

“After getting the information that the flood has subsided, we came home and started cleaning up.

“It’s a total loss. Everything is damaged. We could not save anything, including all electrical items as the water rose expectedly fast,” said the man who has been living there for 15 years. -MalaysiaGazette

