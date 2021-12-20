By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – 181 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected following the screening conducted on flood victims at the Temporary Shelters (PPS) and the number is expected to increase.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said that most of the infections were under Category One and they have been transferred into the hospitals, Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and special shelters.

“206 flood victims were close contacts and they have been transferred to the PTS (Temporary Detention Centres) or PKRC or the quarantine stations,” he said during a news conference at the Dewan Rakyat today.

From the 181 Covid-19 positive cases, six cases were detected in Kelantan, 52 cases in Pahang, 117 cases in Selangor, four cases in Kuala Lumpur and one case each in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

However, the Ministry of Health (MOH), according to Khairy, is ready to receive the increment of cases due to the flood.

“MOH projected that the cases may increase due to the flood as the transfer of victims had to be done in a very risky way.

“We understand that it has to be done to save them and sometimes, it is unavoidable.

“MOH is ready to receive the case due to the flood which hit the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khairy said that the ministry is adding its officers on field to monitor the cases in the flood shelters nationwide.

“In Pahang, we have 291 officers and we will continue our screening at PPS to identify Covid-19 positive cases and isolate them along with their close contacts.

“We are doing this on the field besides supplying them with face mask and hand sanitizer since two days ago,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

