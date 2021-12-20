By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – The man who was reported missing after wading through flood was found dead in Sepang, Selangor today.

The victim, Muhammad Syafiq Saharuddin, 26, who just got married 10 days ago was the Customer Experience Management Operations Officer from the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

The Sepang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said that the victim got married on 12 December at his residence in Kampung Baru Lanjut, Sepang.

His body was found at the drainage near Desa Salak Pekerti this morning.

“The victim was last seen by his brother at around 4.30 pm while wading through the big flood during the downpour on 18 December. He was trying to retrieve things from his house at Kampung Baru Lanjut in chest-deep water,” he said when contacted today.

According to Wan Kamarul Azran, the victim was never found after that and his family lodged a missing person report at the Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi Police Station.

Today, at around 11.00 am, a resident from Taman Salak Pekerti found a dead body floating behind his house and contacted the police.

“Physical inspection on the victim’s body did not find any element of crime and he was believed to have drowned. The deceased did not have any Covid-19 symptoms and his body was referred to the Forensics Department at the Serdang Hospital for post-mortem,” said Wan Kamarul.

Meanwhile, MAHB also shared the sad news of his demise. In a brief message, MAHB said that Muhammad Syafiq served as an Operations Officer at the Customer Experience Management Department.

“One of the staff of Malaysia Airports, Encik Muhammad Syafiq Saharuddin had perished in the recent flood.

“His passing was a great loss for all of us. He was very loved by his family and friends.

“He was also a dedicated, highly ethical and sincere staff in carrying out his duties,” said the obituary. -MalaysiaGazette

