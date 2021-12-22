SHAH ALAM: The process of pumping out the floodwaters in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 here was still running smoothly despite the heavy downpour around Shah Alam on Wednesday (Dec 22) morning.

“The water has receded even though it rained at 4.00 am,” National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Director-General Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim told Bernama when contacted today, when asked to comment on the development of the process of pumping out the floodwaters in the area, which began on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad also said that over 80% of the floodwaters in Taman Sri Muda had been pumped out into Sungai Klang.

“If 80% could be drained out in 17 hours, logically, the remaining 20% can be cleared by tomorrow (Wednesday) morning if it doesn’t rain,” he added. -BERNAMA

