By Syahira Yahya

TEMERLOH – The body of the 10-years-old boy who was carried away in the flood was found during the search and rescue operation today.

According to the police, Mohd Aireel Zikree’s body was found approximately one metre away from the location where his father’s body, Musa Ahmad, was found two hours earlier.

The initial identification process was conducted by his sisters at the location where the body was recovered.

The victim was the seventh child out of eight siblings. He was wearing a maroon coloured t-shirt with his face mask still on. He looked as if he was embracing.

Yesterday evening, Aireel and his 53 years-old father was carried away by the current of the flood near the Mentakab UMNO Building.

To date, 13 deaths have been recorded in Pahang due to the flood. -MalaysiaGazette

