By Kumara Sabapatty

PUTRAJAYA – The police had set up a special Cantas Team to arrest individuals or groups suspected of stealing stranded vehicles belonging to the flood victims.

Home Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that the team was formed with immediate effect to handle car thefts in eight states that are badly affected by the big flood on 18 December.

“I had a discussion with Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani on the flood victims’ car theft by certain individuals using tow trucks.

“As a result, we have formed and mobilized the Cantas Team,” he said during a news conference today, after the appointment ceremony of Datuk Razarudin [email protected] Rashid as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

He added, the Cantas Team will go to the field to monitor stranded car theft.

“The Cantas Team will detect the thieves and arrest them and bring them to justice. They will be stationed at places with flood victims’ cars,” he said, while requesting the public to lodge police report if they know of such activities.

He also advised the perpetrators to not take advantage of the people who are already in great distress.

“Do not add on to their pain. We will investigate immediately if there are break-in cases at convenience stores so that it would not repeat,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

