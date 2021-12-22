By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – The search and rescue team from the Fire and Rescue Department ant the police have found two dead bodies of flood victims who drowned in their home at Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, Shah Alam, Selangor.

The Shah Alam District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said, with the discovery of the two new bodies, the death toll of Taman Sri Muda floods has increased to 14 people.

“The two victims are 76 years-old father and his 48 years-old daughter, who were locals,” he said in a news conference at Shah Alam today.

He added, the search for the duo started after their relatives notified the rescue team about them missing.

“The relatives of the victim gave us the address of the deceased. Acting on that information, the police and the firefighters searched for them at the given home address.

“The victims had died in that terrace house before the police found them drowned in their house yesterday evening. They have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Baharudin requested the public to lodge police report if their acquaintance or family members are still missing.

He said, the police would go to the location and inspect the residential area to ensure no one is trapped in the flood. -MalaysiaGazette