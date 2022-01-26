KUALA LUMPUR – The stand of Johor UMNO to contest solo in the state election should not trigger dissatisfaction from PAS.

The party never ‘looked at’ UMNO after stating its stand to remain with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Therefore, the Deputy Chairman of Johor UMNO, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said that the leaders and grassroots of PAS cannot issue any statement alleging that the party has been ‘victimised’ by UMNO.

Speaking to MalaysiaGazette, he defended the state UMNO’s decision to compete solo during the Johor state election for the benefit of the party.

“Earlier, UMNO was seen to be desperately defending the Muafakat Nasional (MN), however, PAS gave all sorts of excuses. That’s alright.

“Due to the continuous attitude by PAS, Johor UMNO thinks that it would be better to compete solo, just like in the Melaka State Election.

“This is not about the greed for power but this is about our dignity. We need firmness in politics. We cannot be shaken,” he said.

He also believed that the decision by UMNO would not be condemned by the people. He alleged the supports of PAS could also see how PAS was playing with UMNO that was trying to strengthen MN but PAS chose to be with other parties.

Besides that, he also thought that it was irrelevant for PAS to cooperate with the party during the Johor state election as they have left UMNO during the Melaka state election although UMNo has offered the party five seats.

“They chose not to be with UMNO, thus, there is no difference between the Melaka state election and Johor state election,” he added.

Nur Jazlan further said that the cooperation with any parties in facing the Johor state election is not a priority for UMNO as the state UMNO is united and strong.

Thus, the focus of UMNO in this state election is to regain the mandate of the people to recover Johor, especially in the aspects of development and economy and to ensure the long-term welfare of the people.

Johor has wasted enough of time for the past four years with various political situations that did not bring any benefit to the people and state. -MalaysiaGazette

