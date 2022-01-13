By Nizam Zain

PUTRAJAYA – The Johor State Election and the 15th General Election (GE15) are merely rumours, said the Secretary-General of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said, the decision to determine election is in the hands of the ruling party and Bersatu is always ready to face any election.

“The election is merely rumours, not only in Johor but also the general election. Those responsible will determine when the election will be held.

“I, as the Secretary-General of Bersatu is ready to have meeting and to ensure that the people know who they should choose and to choose a better leadership for the benefit of the country,” he told a news conference at the Home Ministry today.

Earlier he attended the Home Ministry’s Monthly Assembly with all agencies under the ministry.

Last year, the Menteri Besar of Johor, Datuk Hasni Mohammad from UMNO said that he is considering to dissolve the Johor State Assembly as the state government only has a slim majority of one seat.

Hasni also did not reject the possibility to meet Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to explain about the situation of the current state government.

He said, the position of the state government with a super slim majority of one seat is unstable.

Following the death of former Kempas State Assemblyman, Datuk Osman Sapian from Bersatu on 21 December, Barisan Nasional (BN) led state assembly now only has a total of 28 seats with its alliance Bersatu (11) and Pas (1). Meanwhile, the Pakatan Harapan has 27 seats.

Earlier the Speaker of Johor, Suhaizan Kaiat said that there will be no by-election for the vacant Kempas State Assembly Seat as the 14th General Election (GE14) has happened more than three years ago. -MalaysiaGazette