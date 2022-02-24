KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the disease hit Malaysia on 25 January 2020 with 31,199 cases yesterday (23 Feb 2022).

This shifted the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country to 3,305,157.

Following is the breakdown of the cases:

Category breakdown:

Category 1: 10,171 cases (32.60%);

Category 2: 20,834 cases (66.78%);

Category 3: 102 cases (0.32%);

Category 4: 46 cases (0.15%);

Category 5: 46 cases (0.15%).

Out of the 194 Covid-19 cases in category 3, 4 and 5 reported on 23 February 2022:

92 cases (47.42%) aged 60 years-old and above;

91 cases (46.91%) have co-morbidity;

3 cases (1.55%) pregnant women

45 cases (23.20%) unvaccinated or partially vaccinated;

108 cases (55.67%) received two doses of Covid-19 but have not received booster dose;

41 cases (21.13%) have received booster dose

“Therefore, 153 cases (78.87%) of new Category 3, 4 and 5 cases reported on 23 February 2022 were either unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated or have not received their booster dose,” said the Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

According to him, 55 new Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, increasing the death toll to 32,488 cases.

The number of death was also the highest since 21 December 2020.

Selangor recorded the highest number of deaths with 10 cases, followed by Sabah (9), Johor (8), Perak (7) and four cases respectively in Pahang, Kedah and Melaka.

Meanwhile, Penang and Kuala Lumpur recorded three deaths each. Kelantan, Perlis and Negeri Sembilan reported one death each.

He added, 506 active clusters were reported, including 14 new clusters.

Dr Noor Hisham said that five states namely Kelantan (83%), Kuala Lumpur (65%), Johor (65%), Melaka (58%), and Perlis (55%) recorded intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy of over 50 percent.

Meanwhile, the usage of non-ICU beds above 50 percent were also recorded in Kelantan (101%), Selangor (97%), Perak (90%), FT Kuala Lumpur (87%), Perlis (81%), FT Putrajaya (77%), Johor (75%), Pahang (71%), Sabah (71%), Penang (52%), Terengganu (52%) and Sarawak (52%).

Covid-19 patients who required ventilators have also increased to 191 individuals. -MalaysiaGazette

