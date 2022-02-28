KUALA LUMPUR – 1,559 cases of Covid-19 admission have been reported yesterday, said the Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

From the 1,559 hospital admissions, 569 cases (36.5 percent) were under category 3, 4 and 5 and 990 other cases (63.5 percent) were in category 1 and 2.

From the capacity of bed usage for critical cases or intensive care unit, six states have recorded above 50 percent of capacity namely, Kelantan (94%) Johor (69%), Putrajaya (67%), Kuala Lumpur (62%), Perak (58%), and Melaka (58%).

The non-critical hospital bed usage in 12 states also exceeded 50 percent namely, Kelantan (108%), Selangor (101%), Putrajaya (95%), Kuala Lumpur (94%), Perak (87%), Perlis (74%), Johor (70%), Pahang (66%), Sabah (60%), Penang (60%), Terengganu (57%), and Sarawak (56%).

The Melaka Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre have hit 55 percent of bed capacity.

“The Covid-19 patients who requires respiratory support (ventilator) have increased to 193 patients (7% of ventilators usage),” he said.

As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded 24,466 Covid-19 infection cases and 105 cases (0.45 percent) were category 3, 4 and 5. Meanwhile, 24,361 cases (99.57 percent) were in category 1 and 2.

Category breakdown of cases:

Category 1: 8,704 cases (35.58%);

Category 2: 15,657 cases (63.99%);

Category 3: 51 cases (0.21%);

Category 4: 34 cases (0.14%); and

Category 5: 20 cases (0.08%).

From the 195 Covid-19 new cases in category 3, 4 and 5, 25 cases (23.81%) were unvaccinated or have not completed their vaccination; 56 cases (53.3%) have received two doses of vaccine but have yet to receive booster dose, 24 cases (22.86%) have received booster dose, 53 cases (50.48%) are patients aged 60 years and above while 36 cases (34.29%) have comorbidity cases.

Five new clusters have been recorded, shifting the total active clusters to 484 clusters.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said that two Covid-19 cases have been detected among the flood victims in Terengganu, with the cumulative of 25 cases.

All cases have been identified and isolated from the other flood victims in a special temporary flood relief centre.

However, there is no cluster among the flood victims reported from the temporary flood relief centres. -MalaysiaGazette