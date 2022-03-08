By Mohammad Arif Nizam

JOHOR BAHRU – The Riuh Ek! Keluarga Malaysia programme at Ayer Hitam which went viral recently due to standard operating procedures (SOP) violation was caused by the over excited crowd.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said that although he understood the souls of the youths who wanted to release themselves after being cooped up for a long time due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), they should have enjoyed themselves moderately.

Therefore, he surrender the case to the police for further investigation.

“The Riuh Ek! Event was a programme for us to improve the creative industry among the people and it was one of the income for our national Gross Domestic Produce as the programme received great response. The problem was the young people were over excited.

“Perhaps they have been cooped up for too long due to the MCO and Covid-19, when they were given the chance in the creative industry, they became over excited and did things beyond the SOP. So, we advise them to try to control themselves. If it’s beyond our control, we let the police conduct the investigation.

“I would like to remind our youngsters and the people to be moderate as we were only giving entertainment to heighten the creative and arts industry,” he said during a news conference in conjunction with the Johor state election.

Yesterday, MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd (MyCV) as the agency of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) entrusted for the Riuh Ek! Event explained that the incident happened spontaneously. According to the agency, it was not part of the plan of the organizer.

“The organiser, along with the RELA team had taken immediate action by dispersing the audience and asked them to leave immediately. The incident also happened after the event ended and the Minister of Communications and Multimedia (Tan Sri Annuar Musa) had left the event,” said MyCV.

Today, the police said that they are still investigating the report of the dance party during a government’s programme at Ayer Hitam and another political talk at the Senggarang state assembly as it was attended by more than 100 individuals.

The Batu Pahat Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah said that the police had received reports on both cases and had identified the organisers. They had also taken the statements from several organisers. -MalaysiaGazette

